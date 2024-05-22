CSPD: Attempted armed robbery suspect arrested

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Monday, May 20, The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a call around 9:45 a.m. for a reported armed robbery on West Colorado Avenue.

When officers arrived at the business in the 3100 block of W. Colorado Ave., near North 31st Street, they learned that the suspect allegedly told employees that he had a gun and demanded money, but when he didn’t get anything, he left.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

On the morning of Tuesday, May 21, detectives from the CSPD robbery unit took over the investigation and quickly identified 36-year-old Lamont Bennet as the suspect. They located Bennett, who CSPD said was still wearing the clothes he wore during the robbery. Bennett was taken into custody without incident.

