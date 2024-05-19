CSPD: Armed suspect dies after officer-involved shooting on Deerfield Hills Rd, EPSO to investigate

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An armed suspect died after an officer-involved shooting in southeast Colorado Springs on Saturday night, May 18.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the 4200 block of Deerfield Hills Road, near the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway, in response to a suicidal man with a gun.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photographer, Lilia Onstott

Before officers arrived, they were told a shot had been fired inside the home, but that others living there were able to exit safely. When police were on scene, they tried to check on the welfare of the suspect, but more shots were fired from the home into the surrounding neighborhood.

Patrol officers requested tactical support, however, before they were able to respond, the suspect exited the front door of the home with a gun. Officers attempted to talk to the suspect to peacefully resolve the situation and ordered him to drop the weapon, but he refused.

According to CSPD, at that time “at least one officer fired at least one round, striking the suspect.” Once it was safe to do so, officers attempted emergency medical aid and took the suspect into custody. He was then taken to the hospital, where he later died.

No officers or other community members were harmed during the incident. Per CSPD policy, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will investigate this officer-involved shooting.

A list of mental health resources in southern Colorado can be found here: Let’s Talk Mental Health: Sponsors, Resources & Forums

The National Suicide Hotline, a prevention network of over 200+ crisis centers, can be reached 24/7 at 988.

