CSP sees decline in motorcycle fatalities caused by impairment

(COLORADO) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) saw fewer motorcycle deaths because of impairment last year.

According to data, CSP saw a 36 percent decline in crashes involving substances in 2023. Motorcycle riders can begin to feel the effects of alcohol with just .02 percent Blood Alcohol Concentration. Driving drunk can cause a decline in visual functions, reduce coordination, and reduce attention to riding.

“Last year we saw a tremendous improvement in choices by our motorcycle community,” said Chief of the Colorado State Patrol Colonel Matthew C. Packard. “We saw a 36% decline in fatalities caused by an impaired rider in the crashes our agency investigated, and I’m hoping we can continue this downward trend. Lives depend on it.”

Ahead of the summer months, Colorado State Troopers want to remind motorcyclists to ride with focus. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motorcyclists account for 14% of all crash-related fatalities in the U.S., even though they are only 3.5% of the vehicles on the road.

“Experienced riders don’t take unnecessary risks,” said Packard. “Whether consuming alcohol, marijuana or another substance, intoxicated riders are more likely to lose control of their vehicles and crash.”

