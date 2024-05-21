CSFD rescues man from garbage truck

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) firefighters were called to rescue a man trapped in a trash truck in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 21.

According to CSFD, on Tuesday at around 5 a.m. firefighters got a call for help from a local waste disposal operator about cries for help coming from the back of the waste truck. Multiple units responded and worked to rescue the man from the back of the truck.

CSFD said it was determined that the man had been seeking refuge in a dumpster overnight, then in the morning while the waste disposal service was conducting morning rounds it collected the dumpster the man was in. Later the waste disposal operator could hear someone inside calling for help, at which point the driver pulled over and called 911 for help.

The man was rescued from the truck and taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to CSFD.

