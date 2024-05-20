CSFD puts out motel fire on S. Nevada Ave, no injuries

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Sunday, May 19, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a motel fire on South Nevada Avenue, near Cheyenne Boulevard.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire department

CSFD posted on X (formerly Twitter) at about 5 p.m. that they were working on a one-story motel that had flames coming through the roof. both north and southbound lanes of Nevada were closed between Arvada and Brookside while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

The fire was quickly put out, and there were no reported injuries to any civilians or firefighters.

