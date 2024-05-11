CSFD holds second of 3 “Living With Wildfire” Meetings

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) announced the second of three planned “Living With Wildfire” town hall meetings to address wildfire danger in our community. The second meeting is planned for Tuesday, May 14, 2024, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

At the meeting, experts will discuss the ongoing threat of wildfire and will explain how people can best prepare their homes for wildfires. Emergency evacuation plans and notification systems will also be discussed.

Neighbors will also be able to sign up for Peak Alerts and the Wildfire Mitigation Neighborhood Chipping Program if eligible. Visit www.coswildfireready.org for more details.

The second town hall meeting will be held at Heart of the Springs Church at 2776 N. Union Blvd. in Colorado Springs.

