CSFD, good Samaritan rescue kitten from storm drain

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A trapped kitten was rescued on Thursday, May 30 thanks to a good Samaritan who alerted the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

CSFD said one of its crews responded to assist Animal Law Enforcement in saving a kitten that was stuck in a storm drain behind the Chili’s restaurant on Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD said a good Samaritan could hear the little kitty meowing from the storm drain, and the person called the fire department for help. The kitty was successfully rescued by an animal-loving team, and wrapped up in a towel for a group photo.

CSFD said the rescue was a “paw-sitive” way to end the day.

