CSFD donating fire engine to sister city in Mexico

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, March 15, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and the City of Colorado Springs will be donating a fire engine to the city’s sister city, the Nuevo Casas Grandes in Chihuahua, Mexico, and the Nuevo Casas Grandes Fire Department (NCGFD).

Mayor Yemi Mobolade and CSFD Deputy Fire Chiefs Steve Dubay and Tim De Leon will present the engine to the Mayor of Nuevo Casas Grandes, Edith Escarcega Escontias, and Fire Chief Christian Ontiveros.

The City of Colorado Springs and CSFD have partnered with Nuevo Casas Grandes for some time, and have donated equipment such as fire engines, brush trucks, SUVs, personal protective equipment, and thermal imaging cameras. Additionally, the NCGFD has spent hours training with CSFD crew.

