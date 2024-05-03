CSA turns to outdoor partners to help crack down on illegal boating, vandalism

May 3—Illegal boating and vandalism have ramped up at two of the Cambria Somerset Authority's reservoirs in Cambria County, authority Chairman Jim Greco said Thursday.

Now, the CSA is turning to a few of its outdoor partners for help stopping the issues.

Greco said the authority has enlisted the Jerome Sportsmen's Association, the Wilmore Sportsman's Club, Laurel Highlands Historical Village and the Benshoff Hill Rod & Gun Club to add extra eyes on their reservoirs as part of a move to crack down on property damage and the illegal usage of boats with gas-powered motors.

He said the authority's reservoirs already are patrolled by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, but "we know they can't be everywhere."

The issues are most prevalent at the Hinckston Run Reservoir northeast of Johnstown and the Wilmore Reservoir near Portage; they are less of a problem at the Quemahoning Reservoir in Somerset County, which is less remote and draws thousands of visitors to its recreation area each month, Greco said.

"It was the same problem when we first started (developing) the Que," he said.

These days, CSA staff and the recreation site's manager, Summer's Best Two Weeks, regularly occupy the Que. That's not the case at Wilmore and Hinckston Run — and surveillance cameras alone don't always catch lawbreakers, Greco said.

The Fish and Boat Commission has already issued five citations so far this year for boating-related infractions at the Wilmore Reservoir, Greco said.

"Our goal is to raise awareness about this issue," he said.

The authority has asked club members to take photos any time they see a boat with a gas motor on a CSA reservoir. Once they're notified, the CSA and the Fish and Boat Commission will handle the issue, CSA Manager Rick Ames said; the boat's hull number will be sent to state officials for enforcement.

The CSA has banned gasoline engines on the reservoirs since it took over ownership 25 years ago. The reservoirs allow electric motors only.

Greco cited shoreline erosion concerns and the dangers that wakes can pose to children, paddleboarders and kayakers.

Laurel Highlands Historical Village Director Ron Shawley said his 14-member group is happy to help. Members maintain trails and fishing access spots and oversee cleanup efforts at the Hinckston Run Reservoir regularly. They're also working on a memorial site aimed to serve as a peaceful destination for war veterans.

"People don't realize the damage they can do," Shawley said, expressing concerns about what erosion can do to the reservoir's aquatic life.

"Hopefully, we can help them rein in the problems up there," he said.

As for vandalism, Greco said the problem is simply getting too expensive to ignore. Over the past month, someone with an ATV or other motorized vehicle drove over a set of basement-style doors at a CSA property, causing $2,000 in damage.

"We're fed up," he said.

If anyone sees illegal boating or acts of vandalism at a CSA reservoir, it can be reported by phone at 814-532-8851 or by email at csa@cambriasomersetwater.com, Greco said.

Summer's Best Two Weeks officials said the Quemahoning Family Recreation Area, including its campsites, is set to reopen May 17 at the Quemahoning Reservoir.

The goal is to reopen the beaches by Memorial Day, May 27, recreation area Manager Tausha Garretson said.

Day passes are $5 per car or $10 for a vehicle with a trailer, while seasonal guest passes remain at $75, or $55 for people ages 65 and older.