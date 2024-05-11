CS Chorale gifts “Wall of Heroes” to COS airport

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An art piece dedicated to WWII veterans from Colorado is now on display at the Colorado Springs Airport (COS). The “Wall of Heroes” features white ribbons bearing the names and ranks of 144 soldiers from Colorado who died fighting in WWII.

The piece was given to the airport by the Colorado Springs Chorale, who visited France in June of 2022 to perform at the International Ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery. The ceremony was held for heads of state and a few surviving D-Day veterans on the 78th anniversary of D-Day.

“The Chorale was so honored to take part in the Commemoration of D-Day in Normandy, and we were also able to place Colorado flags on the graves of all those brave men, “ said Chorale Board Treasurer and singing Chorale member Sandra Damron. “The airport is the perfect location for the permanent display of these names because of the number of service men and women and their families who regularly travel through our airport.”

An installation ceremony was held on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. at COS. Music performances were provided by the Chorale, and local leaders, including Government and Military Engagement Senior Advisor for Community Affairs, Sallie Clark, and former State Senator Bernie Herpin, gave speeches.

“We are honored to host the Wall of Heroes so that thousands of travelers can pay their respects to our fallen heroes,” said Greg Phillips, Aviation Director for COS.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.