Crystal Rogers' boyfriend wanted her 'gone,' new court filing states

Hardin County Prosecutor Shane Young, right, argued for the bond to stay the same while Brian Butler, Brooks Houck attorney, argued the bond should be lowered. Oct 5, 2023

New details have emerged in the Crystal Rogers' murder case through a recent court filing, including accusations that the Bardstown mother's boyfriend wanted her "gone."

After nearly a decade of little to no public developments, Rogers' high-profile disappearance saw significant breakthroughs at the tail end of last year with the arrests of three men police say are tied to her now presumed murder.

Her then-boyfriend, Brooks Houck, and a father and son pair, Steve and Joseph Lawson, are currently in the midst of pretrial motion filings and hearings that could significantly impact their cases ahead of their trial dates next year.

The next all-day pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 13. In advance, Houck submitted a 40-page motion rebuffing Prosecutor Shane Young's request to consolidate the three defendants into a singular joint trial and sharing previously unreleased details about Steve Lawson's testimony to investigators, which his defense attorney has said was given under an unkept promise of immunity.

Here are the highlights:

Witness testimony: Brooks Houck wanted Crystal Rogers 'gone'

According to a motion filed by Houck's defense, Steve Lawson — who faces charges of tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy to commit murder — was interviewed several times by investigators, with his story featuring minor to major alterations.

Houck's motion provides excerpts of transcribed interviews that allegedly took place between Lawson and police, but an audio copy is not included in court documents.

In one of these interviews, Lawson claimed Houck had said his relationship with Rogers was strained and that he'd "like to see (Rogers) gone," in addition to making an arm gesture Lawson interpreted as indicating Houck wanted her dead.

After a March 21 hearing, Steve Lawson's defense attorney Theodore Lavit said he was verbally promised immunity if he told the truth to investigators. A plea agreement has not formally been sent to Lawson, which prompted Lavit to file a motion this spring to strike Lawson's earlier testimony and comments to police.

Steve Lawson was part of pretrial conferences for the murder of Crystal Rogers in Nelson Circuit Court Thursday. Feb. 8, 2024

Steve Lawson says midnight phone call about getting 'the job' done

In the new motion, Houck said he believes prosecutors will bring up a 13-second phone call between Houck and Steve Lawson that occurred at 12:07 a.m. on July 4, 2015 — around the time of Rogers' disappearance.

Houck was interviewed by local law enforcement on July 8, where he denied remembering who had called him. When Houck called that phone number in a detective's presence, Steve Lawson answered and said he had been asking about a rental property at the time.

According to Houck's motion, Lawson's story about the purpose of that phone call changed over time "as law enforcement coercion and suggestion intensified."

Last year, Steve Lawson testified before a Nelson County grand jury that he had called that day to tell Houck "the job" of moving Rogers' car had been done.

Shortly after she was reported missing, Rogers' car was found abandoned on the Bluegrass Parkway with her keys, phone and purse inside.

Houck: Lawson's testimony was coerced by investigators

In the new motion, Houck accuses law enforcement of coercing Lawson into giving false testimony against him.

The motion alleges Lawson's testimony about the phone call was initially consistent across multiple years and interviews and only changed "once he was subjected to at least eight hours of coercive interrogation tactics, indicted for tampering with physical evidence, taken into custody and promised that the prosecutor had a judge standing by to let him go if he cooperated."

The motion's transcription of interviews, allegedly between police and Lawson, includes multiple instances of unrecorded smoke breaks. During these breaks, according to Houck's defense, investigators continued to interrogate Lawson about his testimony, as referenced in the transcription excerpts.

Why does Houck want a separate trial from Steve, Joseph Lawson?

Prosecutor Young's request to consolidate the three defendants into a joint trial, citing the grounds that each indictment is centered around Rogers' murder, has been objected by defense attorneys for all three men, with Houck's motion being the most recent rebuff.

According to Houck's motion, a joint trial would result in jurors hearing statements from Steve and Joseph Lawson that prosecutors can introduce while denying Houck the opportunity to cross-examine them as witnesses.

Because the Fifth Amendment dictates that a defendant cannot be forced to testify in their own criminal trial, neither Lawson would be required to take the stand.

If each defendant was tried separately, jurors in Houck's trial would never hear statements from the Lawsons unless "one or both of them resolved their cases with the Government and agreed to testify against Brooks as a condition of a plea agreement," the motion says.

In that scenario, Houck's defense would be able to cross-examine them as witnesses on the stand.

