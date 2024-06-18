Crystal Cauley, Hendersonville Black community activist, school board candidate dies

Crystal Cauley is the founder of the Black History Collective of Henderson County.

Crystal Cauley, a well-known and much-admired community leader in Hendersonville who started the Black Business Network of Western North Carolina, died June 16.

Cauley, 44, was a longtime activist in the Hendersonville and served on several local boards, including Safelight, a nonprofit that offers services to survivors of violence, abuse and exploitation.

“It is with a heavy heart that we learned last night of the passing of our board member Crystal Cauley. Crystal has been an advocate and friend to many in our community including Safelight,” the nonprofit said in a post June 17.

The Henderson County Register of Deeds has not received a death certificate yet that might indicate a cause of death.

Earlier this year, Cauley’s efforts were monumental to Hendersonville’s first proclamation by Mayor Barbara Volk that the city celebrate Black History Month throughout February, according to previous reporting from the Times-News.

Black History Collective of Henderson County founder Crystal Cauley, right, stands with her daughter, Tiara Channer, at the Historic Henderson County Courthouse.

Cauley founded the Black History Collective of Henderson County with the first Black art exhibition in Hendersonville on March 24, 2019. The mayor’s proclamation is just one of many milestones the collective reached since then, she previously said.

"Others are the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, Kwanzaa proclamation by the city and also the Juneteenth proclamation," she said.

In 2023, Cauley earned a “Radical Rest” grant from the Waymakers Collective, an organization that supports Appalachian art and culture. Cauley was also running for a spot on the Henderson County Board of Education this year.

She was a Hendersonville native, graduating from Hendersonville High School in 1998. Two of her favorite passions were creative writing and books, which comes from her mother, she previously said.

“Her tireless efforts to promote equality and preserve African American history have left an indelible mark on our hearts,” a GoFundMe created to help with Cauley’s funeral costs said.

“Crystal was a beacon of light, known for her passionate spirit and unwavering dedication to social justice. She touched countless lives with her creative endeavors and community projects. Her legacy of love, resilience, and cultural pride will continue to inspire us all.”

Cauley’s father, Gerald Cauley, was in a single-vehicle accident on June 14 on Brevard Road and was transferred to Pardee Hospital, according to Bobby Trotter with Laurel Park Police Department, which responded to the accident.

Cauley showed up at the scene, Trotter said, but was not involved in the accident. The Laurel Park police hasn’t received any information about her death, according to Trotter. The Citizen Times reached out to a Henderson Police Department spokesperson for more information.

This story will be updated.

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Email her at rober@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @ryleyober

