Crystal Bridges holds Pre-Eclipse party for travelers and NWA residents

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges decided to host its pre-eclipse party on Sunday bringing together Northwest Arkansans and even a visitor from Wyoming.

“A life-changing experience.”

That’s what one resident who plans to experience the total solar eclipse twice has to say.

“This is one of those experiences that I hope that my whole family can obtain at some point in their life,” Scott Smith, an eclipse traveler from Wyoming, said.

On Sunday, Smith was among the many people to take in Crystal Bridges’ Pre-Eclipse party.

“We also wanted to have something for families to do the day before if they are traveling into Northwest Arkansas or even heading through,” said Marta Knodle, manager of youth and family programs at Crystal Bridges.

There was a DJ, free solar eclipse glasses, DIY solar eclipse headbands, and educational activities. Knodle says the event brought families, travelers, and the community together to celebrate.

“We really wanted to provide youth and family an opportunity to learn more about what a solar eclipse is and what they’re experiencing,” Knodle said.

“I saw a solar eclipse, I think it was 2018 in Wyoming and I would say it’s probably one of the better experiences I’ve had. It’s just so hard to explain,” Smith said.

Smith says he stopped in NWA before heading to Russellville to see totality for the second time.

“It’s just this thing you’ll never, ever see again in your life. But unless you go again, like me, I had to convince my wife to go see it because it’s just this really cool experience,” Smith said.

“You start to see kind of the shadow cast over. And then once it was dark, it got quiet, got really quiet. But then the crickets started to chirp,” Bentonville resident Brenda Fisher said.

Fisher plans on taking in her second eclipse at downtown Bentonville’s Solar-Bration.

“I like that the community around us is making a big deal because it doesn’t happen and not everyone gets to experience this,” Fisher said.

For more information on what to know ahead of Monday’s eclipse, visit the Eclipse 2024 tab.

