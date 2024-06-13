Crystal Bridges announces cancellation of concert series, citing storm damage

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announced on Tuesday that it will cancel its “Summer Forest Concert Series” due to significant storm damage.

According to a news release, “hundreds of trees were lost across the Crystal Bridges campus” during the Memorial Day weekend storms, restricting access to the North Forest area.

“The museum’s staff and the community are saddened by the damage to the Trails & Grounds at Crystal Bridges, but the museum knows its problems are surmountable,” the release stated.

Juneteenth events in Northwest Arkansas

The Summer Forest Concert Series is now expected to return in 2025 with a new lineup.

Additionally, Crystal Bridges says it is working as quickly as possible to safely “reopen the North Forest in anticipation of the planned fall/winter light experience by Klip Collective.”

All ticket holders for the Summer Forest Concert Series will automatically receive a full refund, according to the release.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.