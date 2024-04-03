‘I was crying more than he was’: Mom of toddler shot in the Bronx speaks out

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The mother of a toddler shot in the Bronx on the eve of his birthday is sharing their traumatizing experience.

Ashton was able to be home for his family to sing Happy Birthday as the boy turned 3 years old just a day after being struck by a stray bullet.

His mom brought him to Fordham Center to get his ears pierced, but instead, he was rushed to the hospital on Saturday.

More Bronx News

“I just thank God because you know it could have been a different situation,” his mother said.

The shooting happened near EastFordham Rd and the Grand Concourse, where a gunman opened fire in the busy business district. One of the bullets struck Ashton in the backside.

“I was crying more than he was. He wasn’t aware of anything that was happening,” the mother recounted.

Chaos ensued as detectives searched for the shooter, and Ashton was rushed to the hospital. Remarkably, the tough toddler only spent one night walking out alone.

“He’s great. He’s jumping, he’s acting himself, he’s getting his staples removed, and I’m glad he’s here with me right now,” his mother told PIX11 News in an exclusive interview.

Monday, U.S. Marshals caught up with the suspected shooter, Freddy Flores, while dealing with a separate court appearance in Manhattan. According to NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell, they tracked him down using facial recognition technology.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

PIX11 News Headlines

Anti-violence activists took to the same street corner Tuesday night denouncing the shooting, saying “one of our babies was hit!. One too many shots was fired.”

This week, NYPD community affairs officers have been looking after Ashton and his family, showering him with birthday gifts after he suffered the unthinkable.

“It’s unacceptable and as community affairs, we come out to show the families that we care,” Assistant Commissioner Alden Foster said.

Flores, 20, has been charged with attempted murder.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.