Cruz to join press conference to address I-27 Numbering Act

Mar. 25—MIDLAND U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, will participate in a news conference at 1:15 p.m. March 26 hosted by the Midland Odessa Transportation Alliance (MOTRAN) at the Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St., Midland.

He will be joined by local leaders and stakeholders to discuss the I-27 Numbering Act of 2023, which passed the Senate unanimously and was recently signed into law by President Biden.

The Midland Odessa Transportation Alliance, Ports to Plains Coalition and officials from Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, Big Spring and Lubbock are expected to be on hand.