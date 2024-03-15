Cruz introduces bill to have Bastrop post office named after war hero Billy Waugh

Retired Sgt. Maj. Billy Waugh had a 50-year-long career between Special Forces and the CIA. Waugh, who was born and raised in Bastrop and died last year, could have his name added to the city's downtown post office.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced legislation on Thursday to designate the post office on Main Street in Bastrop as the “Sgt. Maj. Billy D. Waugh Post Office.” Cruz said renaming the post office would memorialize Waugh's courageous service to the country in the town he called home throughout his life.

Cruz was joined by several members of the Texas congressional delegation in introducing the bill, including Sen. John Cornyn, and Rep. Michael McCaul, who introduced the bill in the House of Representatives last year.

Waugh was born in December 1929 and raised in Bastrop. He served as an Army paratrooper and Special Forces soldier from 1948 to 1972, including seven years in combat during the Korean and Vietnam wars. Waugh also was part of the first high-altitude, low-opening combat parachute assault in military history.

He received dozens of awards and medals, including eight Purple Hearts for his combat wounds, placing him third on the list of most Purple Hearts received. After retirement, Waugh joined the U.S. Postal Service before again serving his country as a paramilitary operations officer in the Central Intelligence Agency, where he successfully pursued terrorists, including Carlos the Jackal and Osama Bin Laden.

He eventually returned to his hometown of Bastrop and died in April 2023 at the age of 93.

“Sergeant Major Billy D. Waugh was a local and national hero who dedicated his life in service to his country," said Cruz. "His humble sacrifices for his country are an honorable reflection of what truly defines an American hero. I am proud to be leading legislation to name the Bastrop, Texas, post office to honor his legacy so that he may continue to inspire generations of Texans to come.”

Cornyn said he hoped that naming the post office for Waugh "will serve as a reminder of his impressive legacy and lifetime of service.”

"Waugh epitomized the American values of courage, patriotism and self-sacrifice," said McCaul. "Through his unparalleled life of service, he undoubtedly saved countless American lives and pushed back terrorism and evil around the world.”

