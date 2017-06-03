Crusaders down Highlanders 25-22 in Super Rugby thriller

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Replacement flyhalf Mitch Hunt kicked a dropped goal three minutes after the end of regulation to give the Crusaders a 25-22 win over the Highlanders in Super Rugby on Saturday, extending their winning streak to a record 14 matches.

Hunt went from hero to villain to hero again in the final minutes of a thrilling match when he first kicked a penalty to tie the score at 22-22, then missed another a minute from fulltime.

That seemed likely to end both the Crusaders' winning streak at a club- and tournament-record 13 matches and the Highlanders' own winning streak at a club-record 10 games.

But the Crusaders managed to hold the ball through 19 phases after the final whistle until Hunt snapped a dropped goal from 40 meters that fell just over the crossbar.

Early in the second half, the Highlanders seemed headed for a victory that would have extended their own winning streak and allowed them to become the first team this season to topple the Christchurch-based Crusaders.

All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo scored two tries as the Highlanders rallied from 19-10 at halftime to lead 22-19 only 10 minutes into the second half. But several sloppy plays by the Highlanders gave the Crusaders a chance to come back.

Hunt tied the score at 22-22 with a penalty kick in the 75th. He then had a chance to seal the win four minutes later, but pushed his second penalty kick just wide of the uprights.

The match seemed likely to end in a stalemate before Hunt stunned the Highlanders with his final play.

"It's just one of those South Island games," Crusaders captain Sam Whitelock said of the rivalry between the two New Zealand squads. "Both sides are going to be very, very sore tomorrow, but we'll get together after this and stay tight.

While the Highlanders dominated the first half statistically, spending 72 percent of the half in Crusaders territory and eight minutes inside the Crusaders' 22, they lacked the composure to turn their many chances into points. The Crusaders defended superbly and were physical at breakdowns, winning three turnovers through flanker Matt Todd alone.

Tries by scrumhalf Mitchell Drummond and winger Seta Tamanivalu gave the Crusaders a 12-0 lead after 15 minutes.

Richard Buckman scored the first try for the Highlanders to cut the lead to 12-7, but Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, who was shown a yellow card in the 25th mintue, returned from the sin-bin to score a try and give the Crusaders a nine-point lead at the break.