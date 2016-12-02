Cruise Passenger Seen Hanging on Side of Vessel in Heart-Stopping Video

A careless teen was filmed hanging off the rails of a Carnival Cruise ship last month, sparking concern and outrage after the video hit the internet.

In the video, which was shot on November 19, the teen lowers himself over the side of the boat and dangles perilously from the railing as his buddies watch, laughing.

After his friend helped him back aboard the ship, they posted video of the stunt on YouTube with the caption: "Let's get this viral."

The reaction has been fast and fierce with critics blasting the teen as "crazy" and "moron."

Carnival Cruise has condemned the boy’s behavior and said the incident is currently being investigated.

