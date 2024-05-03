A crucial Trump witness testifies in hush money trial
Danny Cevallos, criminal defense attorney and MSNBC legal analyst, explains what the prosecution hopes to gain from the testimony of Hope Hicks, former White House communications director for Trump. “They have some witnesses that are really interesting, flashy witnesses, but they may have some credibility problems … By calling a witness like Hope Hicks, you tie all that together.”