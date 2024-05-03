A crucial Trump witness testifies in hush money trial

TechCrunch

The ransomware attack that has engulfed U.S. health insurance giant UnitedHealth Group and its tech subsidiary Change Healthcare is a data privacy nightmare for millions of U.S. patients, with CEO Andrew Witty confirming this week that it may impact as much as one-third of the country. As one of the largest health care companies in the U.S., UnitedHealth is well known domestically, intersecting with every facet of the healthcare industry from insurance and billing and winding all the way through the physician and pharmacy networks -- it's a $500 billion juggernaut, and the 11th largest company globally by revenue.