CRRUA says it has passed latest arsenic testing for water

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The water utility that serves Southern Dona Ana County says it has passed a fourth straight arsenic water sample test.

The Camino Real Utility Authority, which has been under fire and State of New Mexico scrutiny for water quality issues, said that three of its four arsenic water treatment passed the latest round of testing for arsenic. Water samples were taken on April 16, the utility said.

Water samples at the Sunland Park, Santa Teresa Community and Santa Teresa Industrial Park all came in below the federal drinking water maximum contaminant standard of 10 parts per billion for arsenic, the utility said.

The Border Entry arsenic treatment facility was excluded from the latest round of testing because it has continued to meet all state requirements, the utility said.

Residents have told KTSM that they have had issues and concerns with their water quality for months and some say even years.

Last week, U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez, D-N.M., wrote a letter to the State of New Mexico asking for more water testing for the CRRUA system.

U.S. Rep Vasquez asks for more water testing in Southern NM

Back in December, the New Mexico Environment Department found 58 deficiencies in its survey of the CRRUA system. The water utility says it is now 70 compliant in addressing those issues.

CRRUA says it is now 70 percent compliant after deficiencies were ID’d in late 2023

CRRUA provides water for the Santa Teresa and Sunland Park areas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.