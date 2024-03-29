CRRUA fails surprise arsenic inspection for drinking water at Santa Teresa site

The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority, under increased scrutiny from the state and facing a lawsuit from southern Doña Ana County residents, failed a recent unannounced New Mexico Environment Department arsenic sampling at its Industrial Park drinking water distribution system.

On March 15, the state pulled 10 drinking water samples.

According to a NMED press release, one of 10 drinking water samples had levels above the federal drinking water maximum contaminant level for arsenic. The sample that tested above the maximum contaminant level was taken from 2401 Airport Road in Santa Teresa. The other nine samples were below the standard.

"This exceedance of the arsenic drinking water standard is further evidence that violations have occurred at CRRUA," the NMED press release stated.

The NMED sent the utility an information demand letter on March 27. CRRUA has 21 days to respond.

In addition to its own additional investigations, the NMED also alerted the New Mexico Department of Justice and the Office of the State Auditor in a March 14 letter from Cabinet Secretary James C. Kenney regarding the utility's compliance issues in recent years.

Kenney requested the NMDOJ investigate the utility "for any potential violations of consumer protection laws and possible waste, fraud and abuse of state and federal funds."

CRRUA has received more than $13.6 million in loans and grants for water and wastewater projects from the state since 2012, according to NMED.

"The public trust between the 17,000 residents of Sunland Park and its public water utility is broken for good reason," Kenney wrote. "While NMED continues to take action to hold CRRUA accountable, I hope we can work together for the residents of Sunland Park to ensure safe and reliable drinking water."

The NMDOJ responded in a March 15 letter from Deputy Attorney General Julie Ann Meade, stating that the matter has been referred to the Affirmative Litigation Section for review.

CRRUA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Sun-News regarding the failed inspection in March. But the utility on Tuesday issued its own release, stating the utility was aware of the letter to the NMDOJ, and that Juan Carlos Crosby was appointed interim executive director in January and has been addressing deficiencies laid out by the state.

"In addition to improving plant operations, CRRUA expanded communication with the public by increasing its online and social media content," the release said.

Crosby and CRRUA Board Chair Susana Chaparro said in the release the utility would cooperate with any investigation.

Camino Real Regional Utility Authority interim executive director JC Crosby

"We at CRRUA face ongoing criticism and negativity and understand that customers are sometimes unhappy and frustrated," Crosby stated in the release. "But I want to assure them that we have made many improvements and continue to move forward in providing reliable service and quality water.

"What we were handed did not occur overnight and cannot be fixed overnight. But we continue to achieve positive results and we thank our customers for their patience and understanding."

CRRUA under increased scrutiny since December 2023

CRRUA has been under scrutiny from the state since a New Mexico Environment Department report found a "do not drink" order that affected residents of Santa Teresa and Sunland Park in December was due to "systematic failures" of the regional water authority.

In February, the state issued a compliance order and civil penalties to CRRUA. According to the administrative compliance order, also sent to Crosby on Feb. 2, the utility was assessed a $251,580 civil penalty for four violations. Crosby informed the CRRUA Board that the utility planned to seek a hearing with the state regarding the penalty. The utility has appealed the administrative compliance order, according to the NMED.

According to the administrative compliance order, the utility failed to notify the state that three arsenic treatment plants were offline and intentionally bypassed for over a year, allowing untreated water into the distribution system. The utility also failed to notify customers of high pH levels as well as well as other violations from August 2019 and the first quarter of 2024.

Finally, a group of Sunland Park and Santa Teresa residents have initiated the process of a civil lawsuit against the utility

CRRUA, along with Sunland Park, Doña Ana County Board of County Commissioners, the State of New Mexico, Chaparro and former CRRUA Executive Director Brent Westmoreland are named in a notice of tort claim, citing "economic damages and health issues."

A New Mexico Environmental Agency report in January identified several key failures by CRRUA management and staff, including:

A pH sensor malfunction and several operational failures by CRRUA staff led to caustic soda being overfed into the treatment process, causing the elevated pH levels within the distribution system.

CRRUA staff failed to fully investigate complaints from customers that were experiencing “slimy water” as early as Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, four days prior to the issuance of the order to customers to not drink the water.

CRRUA staff failed to calibrate the pH probes and sensor and observe erratic readings for finished water pH that started as early as Nov. 21, 2023.

During the investigation, it was established that facilities used to treat for arsenic had been offline periodically over the past year and the system failed to notify customers and NMED.

The tort claim cited the EPA report findings, claiming the three-day delay by the utility led to damages, as water used had to purchase water, incurred medical costs, missed work and other losses.

Las Cruces attorney Israel Chávez said the lawsuit has not yet been filed and is still gathering information.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: NMED: Santa Teresa drinking water sample contained high arsenic level