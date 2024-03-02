CRRUA: Discolored water issue has been resolved

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority’s (CRRUA) technicians resolved a discolored water issue Saturday, March 2 that affected some customers in the Riverside area, CRRUA said in a news release.

“The pump that sends water to the Tierra Madre water tank malfunctioned, causing the water to drop to a low level. As a result, sediments at the bottom of the water tank were disturbed causing discoloration,” read the news release.

Despite the discoloration the water remained safe to consume, the utility said. However, technicians resolved the issue and the water is clearing up, the utility added.

The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority provides water service to Sunland Park and Santa Teresa.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.