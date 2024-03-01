Crow's nest extension delayed, seeing cost increases

Mar. 1—The anticipated Crow's Nest extension at Niagara Falls State Park has been delayed a year with construction costs going up.

To help cover this cost increase, New York State Parks requested $1 million in Niagara River Greenway Commission funding in January to help cover increasing project costs.

Application documents show the increased construction costs have risen from $6 million to $9 million. State Parks spokesman John Craig said original bids received in Spring 2023 went over the initial $6 million estimate, so they had to refine the alignment and schedule to meet the new cost.

Other listed funding sources include $2.5 million received from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, with an additional $1 million requested, $3.5 million through the State Parks Capital Fund, and $1 million from Maid of the Mist.

Bids will be advertised starting in April when the design phase. Is concluded, with a contract awarded in July 2024. Work will start in September 2024 with completion by Spring 2026, a year delay from its original Memorial Day 2025 completion.

The Crow's Nest project would complete the stairway trail down from the Prospect Point observation area down to the Crow's Nest by the American Falls, which is only accessible by the base of the gorge.

Angela Berti, the marketing and public affairs manager for New York State Parks, has said that people currently ride the Maid of the Mist and meander up the existing Crow's Nest trail to hang out before turning back, with the only current option of going up and down the gorge being the elevator in the Niagara Falls Observation Tower. The added trail would also be an attraction in its own right.

The Greenway Commission will review the funding request on March 12. A vote to approve by the Greenway's Standing Committee will happen April 10.