The Crown season 2 review: Lavish and exquisite

From Digital Spy

Note: this review largely avoids spoilers even though much of the plot is a matter of public record. Because if you're like us, you didn't necessarily know much of it.

Pip pip, hallelujah and God save the Queen, The Crown is returning to Netflix on December 8 for its second series.

There was much excitement following the announcement that Olivia Colman has been cast as the Queen for the show's third and fourth seasons, but there's still plenty to come from the original cast. In these ten episodes, the power team of Claire Foy and Matt Smith return as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, and fans will be happy to hear that the story picks up where it left off last time.

Related: The Crown season 2 cast, plot and everything you need to know

There's been a noticeable shift within the palace walls, however. While much of the first season saw the young Elizabeth learning the ropes after the premature death of her father George VI, the second season sees Queen Elizabeth growing more assured in her role while her relationship with her husband looks anything but secure.

Photo credit: Netflix More

Phillip admires Elizabeth in her royal garb, what she describes as "full battle dress", commenting: "It used to wear you, now you wear it". She has become every inch the regal sovereign but, behind closed doors, she is a besotted wife who fears for her husband's fidelity.

The series opens on a bleak and rainy day in Lisbon. Aboard the royal yacht, in a dingy bedroom, Elizabeth and Phillip resolve to speak frankly about the state of their relationship. The year is 1957 and the press are reporting a crisis in the royal marriage. Photographers frantically scramble to see the boat arrive in port. Divorce is simply not an option, and the pair consider what it will take to make the marriage work for both parties.

Cut to where season one ended, and Phillip and Elizabeth are enjoying one another's company before the Prince's solo Commonwealth tour where he is to open the 1956 Olympics in Australia. They're getting on famously, even shouting at the household staff to "go away!" when the arrival of breakfast interrupts an intimate moment.

Photo credit: Netflix More

Related: The Crown star Matt Smith: "You could make a TV show just about Philip's life"

However, all this levity does not change the fact that Phillip's gentleman's club, known as the 'Thursday Club', in a pub in Soho, is shrouded in rumours. He has fallen into a crowd of rich and rowdy adulterers and when Elizabeth finds a photograph of a ballerina in her husband's briefcase before his flight she is forced to put on a brave face while doubt and panic set in.

As with the first series, The Crown's cinematography deserves a big, royal fanfare. From the dark and rain-soaked opening scene, to the bright royal functions, to Phillip's adventures abroad, there are so many visuals to enjoy. Phillip's time spent at sea is beautifully shot, with the crisp white naval uniforms glowing in the midday sun and some beautiful images of Phillip's silhouette cast against the lazy evening sun as he looks out on the Pacific Ocean and thinks of home.

Photo credit: Netflix More