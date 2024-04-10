Crown Point man facing neglect charges

A Crown Point man is accused of putting a 1-year-old child in danger during a domestic dispute.

Damien Nicholas Benson is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, a Level 5 felony, and neglect of a dependent that endangers, a Level 6 felony, court records state.

Around 1:50 a.m. April 6, Crown Point Police responded to a domestic battery call on Rustic Lane. Benson was in a downstairs room with a woman and a 1-year-old child when police arrived, according to the probable cause affidavit. Police asked Benson what happened and about the scratches on his neck; Benson responded that “nothing happened, they were only playing beer pong in the room next door.” Benson became uncooperative and acted belligerent, court records state.

Two witnesses told police that they were in a downstairs bedroom when they heard a loud verbal altercation that turned physical with loud banging and the child crying.

The woman in the bedroom had two lumps with bruising on her forehead and scratches on her right cheek and neck, records state. She told police that Benson was intoxicated and they started fighting about him talking to other women. She said she went to the bedroom to lie down with the baby when Benson came into the room, the affidavit states. The woman was at first uncooperative when asked if Benson physically attacked her, then admitted that Benson’s scratch marks were defensive wounds when he was on top of her.

Benson was handcuffed and taken to the Lake County Jail, records state.

A Lake County detective interviewed Benson, reminding him of his Miranda rights, and asked him to detail the events earlier in the day. At first, he claimed the woman’s injuries weren’t visible when police were called, then he switched his story, claiming she had the injuries when she picked up the child earlier in the day, court records state.

Benson then asked for an attorney.