Crown dependencies need seat at trade negotiations - MPs

Three self-governing British Crown dependencies should be represented when the UK brokers international trade deals, a group of British MPs says.

Ministers were told that Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man should have officials present at negotiations.

UK ministers are responsible for negotiating trade policy on their behalf.

The UK's Justice Committee highlighted dependency concerns about the agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The group of MPs recommended both goods and services from the islands should be covered in future free trade agreements the UK signs.

While the committee said relations between the UK government and Crown dependencies were good, it recommended greater communication and consultation.

Sir Bob Neill, the Conservative chairman of the committee, said: "Representation of the interests of the Crown dependencies in international relations is not optional, according to whether or not their interests are in line with those of the UK: it is the UK government's duty.

"We recommend that the Department for Business and Trade formally assesses their contribution to the UK's offer in trade negotiations, and how their economic role can be better and more strategically promoted to potential trading partners, including the possibility of including them in the strategic approaches to free trade agreements that it publishes."

