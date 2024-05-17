Crowley teen killed in Godley plane crash

May 16—A small plane crashed in the 8600 block of Farm-to-Market Road, about nine miles northwest of Cleburne Airport, on Wednesday night.

Godley Fire Department responded about 8:50 p.m. and reported a fatality at 9:57 p.m.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the victim as Jon Diego Monreal, 18, of Crowley.

Monreal was flying a Cessna 150L and appeared to run out of fuel before crashing into the field about 8:35 p.m. There were no other passengers on the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.