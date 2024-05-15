Crowley Police seek help with homicide cold case

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Crowley Police and Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish are looking for information on a homicide from 2018.

According to the Crowley Police Department, Malcolm Daniels was shot outside of a residence in the 1800 block of JD Miller Street in the Bobby Smith Subdivision on July 21, 2018.

Reports say Daniels was outside playing dice with several other people when he was hit by a bullet. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. Investigators are looking for information on this case.

If you have any information regarding this homicide, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

