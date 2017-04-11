Crowdsourced coral: Scientists get creative in order to find reef 'hope spots'

A search party is underway across the world's coral reefs.

As warming waters turn more coral into bone-white deserts, scientists are looking for the species and regions with the best chances of resisting global warming.

To find these "hope spots," divers are using creative methods to gather a greater number of observations from a wider range of reefs. Their bigger mission is to help steer conservation efforts toward the species that, with some extra protection, may be able to survive a warmer, more acidic ocean.

"There's incredible value in having eyes on the reefs all over the world," said Emily Darling, an associate conservation scientist at the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) in New York.

Darling is leading a new initiative to crowdsource data from scientists and savvy divers alike.

With a pencil, a clipboard, and a basic knowledge of corals, participants can jot down relatively simple observations about how coral responded to recent spikes in water temperatures. Did they bleach, for instance, and by how much?

Bleaching occurs when corals expel the symbiotic algae that give them their vibrant colors and provide corals' main source of food. Without the algae, coral turn white and grow more susceptible to disease and death.

The surveys, refined over years of research, are designed so people can conduct them on their existing trips. After each outing, divers type their information into an Excel template, which WCS will later post online. Participants also revisit spots months later, to see which species recovered and which did not.

Darling said this approach could address two big challenges related to coral research. Given how remote and widespread reefs are, scientists often don't observe corals until long after a bleaching event occurs. Another issue is that many researchers have focused on reefs in Australia and the U.S., while corals off the coasts of developing countries draw less attention.

Coral reefs are among the planet's most diverse ecosystems and offer shelter and sustenance to everything from algae, worms, and snails to thousands of fish species and shellfish. They also provide vital food supplies for coastal communities and draw billions of tourism dollars each year.