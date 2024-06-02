Crowds mark Tennessee’s 228th birthday as archives debuts new ‘Dear Governor’ exhibit

As an archivist walked behind the glass to place Tennessee’s original state Constitutions into the exhibit on Saturday morning, a small crowd pressed in toward the glass case at the Tennessee State Library and Archives, cameras ready, to catch a glimpse.

Sue Fitzgerald views the new interactive “Dear Governor" exhibit at the Tennessee State Library & Archives in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Three of the most treasured documents in the state, the original copies of Tennessee’s Constitutions, are only on display once each year: on June 1, the anniversary of Tennessee’s founding.

Tennessee was founded in 1796, after 55 delegates convened in Knoxville and adopted the original state Constitution. The document was sent to Congress in Washington, D.C., where President George Washington signed it into law on June 1, 1796. New constitutions were later adopted in 1834 and 1870.

Saturday marked Tennessee’s 228th birthday, and plenty of festivities unfolded around the Bicentennial Mall State Park to mark the occasion.

The original State of Tennessee constitutions on Statehood Day at the Tennessee State Library & Archives in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Angela Park, who attended the celebration with her husband, Duane, said seeing the original documents in person was a highlight.

“I just love that Tennessee honors the state Constitution,” Park said.

Cupcakes, coneflowers and the Constitution

Park was one of dozens of people who visited the Tennessee State Library and Archives despite the morning drizzle, as historical interpreters shared moments of history from the time of Daniel Boone to the War of 1812 era to the women’s suffrage movement.

Miss Tennessee Brandee Mills takes part in a reading time in honor of Statehood Day at the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, June 1, 2024.

“We strive to bring history to life,” State Librarian and Archivist Jamie Ritter told the crowd. “When we bring history to life, it's through events like this, it's through all of you who have curiosity for our history, and the desire to engage with the materials that we have.”

Outside, guests planted coneflowers – a state flower – in tiny pots, while children enjoyed fresh popcorn, face painting and state symbol-themed coloring pages, and the East Tennessee State University Old Time Serenaders played jolly tunes on the banjo, guitar and fiddle.

Inside, children wrote letters to Gov. Bill Lee – letters that the archives will deliver to Lee’s office as correspondence, and at the close of his term will make their way back to the state museum to be preserved.

Inside the museum, Miss Tennessee Brandee Mills hosted a storytime for children, and later recited the state poem, “Oh Tennessee, My Tennessee," before the crowd enjoyed cupcakes topped with tiny Tennessee flags.

‘Dear Governor’ exhibit unveiled

“Dear Governor” – a new exhibit displaying letters and correspondence to and from Tennessee governors throughout state history – officially opened at the Library and Archives on Saturday during the festivities.

Woody Orcutt, 9, interacts with the new “Dear Governor" exhibit at the Tennessee State Library & Archives in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Included in the exhibit are letters from letters from celebrities and presidents, including one from President Ulysses S. Grant to Gov. John Brown in 1871, and letters to governors from Tennesseans young and old through the years, from Tennessee’s first governor, John Sevier, through the Haslam administration.

The idea for the exhibit formed when archivists began digitizing letters of Tennessee’s earliest governors, said Aimee Saunders, director of preservation and digital services, whose department oversaw the compilation and design of the exhibit.

“This just really scratches the surface, even of just the governor’s correspondence,” Saunders said. “We really just are trying to get people’s toes wet with the possibilities of what they can find.”

One 1972 letter is correspondence from 8-year-old Joey Park of Alamo, Tennessee, to then-Gov. Winfield Dunn.

“I was the little boy at the Humboldt Strawberry Festival that came out in the street and said, ‘howdy Gov. Dunn,’” Park’s older brother typed for him. “I am going to run for Gov. when I get big… I hope you will keep these pictures and watch for me in about 25 years. I will need your vote then, so I can be Governor like you.”

Last month, former Govs. Phil Bredesen, Lamar Alexander and Bill Haslam visited the archives together for a special preview of the project.

Former Govs. Bill Haslam, Lamar Alexander, and Phil Bredesen review records during a visit to the Tennessee State Library and Archives in May 2024. Their visit highlights a new exhibit "Dear Governor," of letters to and from Tennessee governors through state history.

“I’m a little bit of a history nerd, but for any Tennessee citizen, you’ll be as impressed as I am with the collection here, with the history you can see,” Haslam said, in a video promoting the exhibit released by the archives.

“It’s something someone who has an interest in Tennessee and its history really would enjoy,” Bredesen said in another video.

Archivists pulled selected correspondence – including letters that Alexander and Haslam wrote to each other while governor, and a letter from Gov. Haslam’s father to Gov. Bredesen that Haslam had never seen.

“Their reaction was really interesting and, and great to experience,” Ritter said. “They put it in perspective, as they reflected on seeing their correspondence as well as other past governors’ correspondence, just how important it is to preserve it.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol Honor Guard marches after the presentation of the colors on Statehood Day at the Tennessee State Library & Archives in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, June 1, 2024.

The Tennessee Library and Archives is open to the public for research Tuesday through Saturday.

“Unlike a museum, you can come in and request to look at records and do research, and we have archivists and librarians on staff that can help people navigate how to locate those records and how to use them,” assistant state archivist Jami Awalt said. “So even though it may not be in the display case, there’s still plenty for people to find and look at.”

