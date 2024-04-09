Crowds gather in public spaces to watch total solar eclipse

Apr. 9—"Oh my God."

The exclamation was shouted by several people at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South when Monday's solar eclipse went into totality.

K-pop had been loudly playing through speakers as children drummed on exercise balls, matching adult drummers on a stage. Then the temperature began to drop. The drumming stopped.

Other than the excited, awe-stricken yelps and quiet chatter of families, the library's yard became fairly quiet when the moon passed in front of the sun. One person said it looked like a portal.

Birds swooped low and people repeatedly took on and off their glasses to check whether they could continue to stare at the sun.

The totality lasted about 40 seconds.

IUK learns about the sun

The crowd was fairly small, amounting to roughly 20 people, when Indiana University Kokomo's eclipse event started. The lawn filled up fairly quickly, though, with estimated attendance in the hundreds.

Several people crowded around special telescopes or found places to sit while Dr. Patrick Motl, an IUK physics professor, set up different experiments.

Elliot Barnett, an IUPUI graduate student who came to Kokomo to help with the experiments, explained they were collecting data for several experiments.

One test measured the change in temperature. In case you were wondering, it dropped about 10 degrees Celsius (18 degrees Fahrenheit) during the eclipse.

They were also interested in Baily's Beads, the little specks of light that shined through the craggy surface of the moon during the eclipse. The barcode-esque dots were able to give them more information about the sun's radius and an atomic analysis.

"I want at least three minutes with Baily's Beads because I've got one chance to take that data, so I need to do it," Barnett said.

The IUK campus offered a prime vantage point to watch Baily's Beads, he added, since it sat on the very northern edge of the path of totality.

While astrophysicists in Indianapolis were able to spend a longer amount of time in the totality, they were only able to get a few seconds to watch the Baily's Beads. The IUK campus, in comparison, spent seconds in the totality but had a few minutes to record data on the little specks of light.

"As far as what that means on your day-to-day? It doesn't. It's astrophysics, man, what did you think it was going to be?" Barnett said. "But as far as humankind, we want to know things. Obviously, that's important."

A few hours after the eclipse, Motl called the experience beautiful. It had been the first totality he was able to witness in person.

The temperature dropped more than he had expected, but he also hadn't anticipated warm weather.

"It was just absolutely beautiful and amazing to see," he said in a phone call with the Tribune. "I was really, really impressed."

He spent the weeks leading up to the eclipse delivering lectures on the science behind it and what people could expect. Now that it's over, he said he's more relaxed than he's been for a while.

"I've been joking with people, this is my last professional eclipse," Motl said with a chuckle. "After this, I just want to travel and sit back and enjoy it."

While John and Celene Platt didn't have to cross state lines to view the eclipse, they still had to drive more than two hours — mostly taking back roads — from Dyer, Indiana.

John saw an eclipse when he was young and said it was worth the drive. He and Celene said they would like to visit Spain to catch the 2026 eclipse.

"I don't think people recognize what it means, the rarity of it," Celene said. "If it isn't on their phones, they don't want to see it."

Jennifer and Craig Clark found some shade with Jennifer's mother Carolyn Hankins while waiting for the eclipse. Hankins used to teach at IUK and Jennifer joked it's where she went to preschool.

They wore matching T-shirts that displayed the date and the city's name over an image of the coming eclipse. The shirts weren't purchased in Kokomo, though. They were ordered off Amazon and delivered to their homes in Appomattox, Virginia.

The family had already been planning to visit when they realized it would be in the path of totality. Their drive took 12 hours Friday and they managed to avoid heavy traffic.

While they would have seen a partial eclipse in Virginia, Jennifer said they were excited to see a total eclipse instead. They decided to stay at IUK during the totality because Craig wanted to see where his mother-in-law used to work. Hankins was a bit bummed out her old classroom was locked during the eclipse.

Checking the eclipse out at the library

Across town, the parking lot was already full at the KHCPL South branch. Visitors began to park in the grass.

Lawn games sprawled across the library's yard. Inside, visitors posed at a photo booth, tried virtual reality goggles with the International Space Station's view of the eclipse and made crafts.

Between K-pop songs, the drummers on the lawn sang "Total Eclipse of the Heart" before donning special glasses and taking a gander at the moon's progress. It was roughly halfway across the sun.

Michael Holcomb sat under a few trees near the library's butterfly garden while he waited for the totality.

As a math teacher at the Excel Center, he said the eclipse was a good way to get students interested in the unpopular subjects at the school of math and science. The school gave students eclipse glasses, and Holcomb hoped a few students took the opportunity to check out the celestial event.

Leading up to the eclipse, he had been worried it would be too cloudy to see anything. He was glad that wasn't the case.

"It's so rare to see it and not have to travel," Holcomb said.

Sherry Matlock, manager of the Convention & Visitors Bureau for the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, noted all of Kokomo's hotels were filled Sunday night. She added the electric vehicle battery plant construction accounted for some of the booked rooms, though.

Antonio Wiley attended the library's eclipse event with his children. Since they were in third and eighth grade, he thought they would remember it for the rest of their lives.

It was Wiley's third eclipse, having experienced one in elementary school and another in 2017. He was excited to see another one.

"Each time has been a different experience," he said.

Tupendra Oli found out about the library's eclipse event online. Coming from Chicago, he thought Indianapolis would be crowded and hoped the library would have enough parking. He drove down Monday and the traffic wasn't too bad.

Nearby, a group of college students sat between the garden and the group of drummers. They also came from Chicago.

One of the students, Miranda Ogle, explained she grew up in Kokomo and used the eclipse as an opportunity to show her friends around her hometown. Her sister works at the library.

Her friends were impressed with Indiana and enjoyed Kokomo's downtown shops and checking out Old Ben and the sycamore stump in Highland Park.

Ogle said the eclipse beat her expectations.

"Indiana: better than expected," her friend Jennifer Kim added.

Two miles west, an estimated 2,500 to 3,000 people congregated at Jackson Morrow Park to watch the eclipse during the Kokomo Parks and Recreation's "Total Eclipse of the Park" event. Cars lined the sides of the nearby streets. Those who were lucky to live in the path of totality sat in their driveways or porches.

