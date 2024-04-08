Crowds gather across North Carolina to watch solar eclipse

It’s eclipse day across North America.

In North Carolina, crowds already started forming Monday morning to view the celestial event.

READ MORE:

Because of the weather Monday in the mountains, it was a real toss up if people would need rain coats or solar glasses. Fortunately, for a good part of the eclipse, Mother Nature did come through at times at 5,000 feet.

A crowd had gathered already on Monday morning to view the solar eclipse on Grandfather Mountain

Lines had already formed when people showed up in the morning. The first 100 people at the main gate got a free pair of solar eclipse glasses.

By lunchtime, the parking lot at the top of the mountain didn’t have an empty spot as people like Ginny Prystawfki gathered to watch the solar eclipse.

“I think it’s a great way to spend the afternoon with some friends,” she said. “Having lunch and watching this historic event.”

>> We want to see how you’re experiencing the solar eclipse! Share your pictures for a chance to see them on Channel 9.

People at Grandfather Mountain were able to see 87% coverage during the eclipse, with the peak falling around 3 p.m. It was enough for one North Carolina State University mom to stay put in Avery County on Monday.

“My daughter has a big event at N.C. State today and I’m missing it to be here,” she told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty.

“It’s that important,” she added

It rained before lunchtime, but that didn’t stop Clarence and Janis Kenyon, who’ve been married for more than 58 years, from going to the top of the mountain.

“Won’t swear to it, but the good Lord is looking out for us and we’ll see it,” Clarence said.

The couple’s prayers were answered for the first part of the eclipse and around its peak. For some, the weather didn’t matter.

“The cloud cover is OK,” Theresa Sims said. “We won’t get to see it as clearly, but we’ll still enjoy out family time.”

Grandfather Mountain does have bears and other animals. Park officials told Faherty they’re watching to see how those animals reacted at the peak of the eclipse when it got darker.

Gastonia museum

At the Schiele Museum in Gastonia, a science educator spoke to Severe Weather Center 9′s Joe Puma about what to expect to see in the Carolinas.

We’re not in the path of totality. Instead, there will be about an 83% occlusion of the sun by the moon.

Make sure if you’re watching the eclipse, you’re wearing solar eclipse glasses. If you don’t have a pair, you can also make a pinhole projector to view the event.

>> Stick with Channel 9 for all your eclipse coverage in the Carolinas and beyond -- ABC’s “Eclipse Across America” starts at 2 p.m. on Channel 9.

(Channel 9 Video Vault: May 30, 1984 annular solar eclipse)