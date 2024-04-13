Man shot after stabbings at Sydney mall

Emergency vehicles can be seen outside the shopping centre as the police operation continues [BBC]

A man has been shot after reports of multiple stabbings at a Sydney shopping centre sparked a major police response.

Crowds could be seen fleeing Westfield mall at Bondi junction and local media report several people are dead.

Police said a critical incident had been declared following the shooting of a male just before 16:00 local time (07:00BST; 08:00GMT) after reports of multiple stabbings.

The incident is ongoing and people are urged to avoid the area.

The area has been evacuated and there are pictures of ambulances and police vehicles at the scene on social media.

Images apparently from the scene appear to show multiple casualties as well as a man carrying a large knife.

New South Wales Ambulance told news agency AFP one man, believed to be an attacker, was shot dead by police.

