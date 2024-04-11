Crowding of fox and kits leads to partial closure of Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge

A portion of Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge in Smyrna is temporarily closed after visitors overwhelmed a fox and her kits, causing at least one fox to die.

The Bear Swamp loop portion of the wildlife drive is closed to cars, bikes and pedestrians until further notice, a Coastal Delaware National Wildlife Refuge Facebook post said. An adult female fox with kits in a den near the wildlife drive has, in recent weeks, drawn a lot of attention.

"Individuals have been seen blocking the road, parking illegally, and setting out lawn chairs in an attempt (to) see and photograph the foxes," the post said. "There have also been reports of individuals blocking the female fox from returning to the kits and attempting to lure the foxes with dog toys."

The crowding led to at least one accidental fox death. Another post said a frightened kit ran under a car and was killed when the driver, unaware, began to drive away.

"To protect the foxes from further injury and harassment, and protect people from potential motor vehicle injuries or injuries from defensive foxes, we are temporarily closing the loop," the post said.

Park officers will be patrolling the area to enforce the closure, the Bombay Hook website says. Though the closure is temporary, there is no firm reopening date.

"We will periodically assess the situation and once it appears that the foxes have moved from the area, and it's safe to reopen, we will do so," the website says.

The Facebook post recommended the following to visitors.

Give wildlife their space. At least two car lengths.

If you stop, pull off the road. Don't stop on the road.

Don't stop right next to the wildlife if they are right next to the road. They could wind up under a car.

Don't speed on the refuge. Don't get or be in a hurry on the refuge.

Stay on the road or trails.

The 16,000-acre Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge consists mainly of tidal salt marsh and features a 12-mile wildlife drive and numerous walking trails. About 110,000 people are estimated to visit the refuge, located east of Smyrna on the Delaware Bay, each year.

