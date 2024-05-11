Crowder announces Class of 2024 top graduates

May 11—The Valedictorian for Crowder School is Samantha Long. She is the daughter of Summer and Alan Long.

Valedictorian

She is the sister of Sarah Amos, Rebecca Davis, and Annah Amos. She is the granddaughter of Robert Davis, Debra and Mark Lowery and Pam Mendenhall. She is the aunt to Gemma and Holten Needham.

Her awards include Valedictorian, attended a STEM camp in Oklahoma, attending the Gear Up Conference in Washington DC in July. She was the secretary for the Youth Advisory Board for the Choctaw Nation for 3 years, plays first base, catcher, and outfield for Crowder Softball team, and plays the viola for Crowder Orchestra.

Her hobbies include reading, crafting, listening to music and hanging out at the lake with friends. After high school, she is attending Northeastern State University in Tahlequah to complete her basic requirements. She also is interested in studying abroad.

Salutatorian

The Salutatorian for Crowder School is Collin Cosper. He is the son of Chris and Chachi Cosper. He is the brother of Emily. He is the grandson of Jeannette Earls, Tommy Cosper, Geanna Greer and Michael Dean. His hobbies include CrossFit, weightlifting and hiking. He plans to finish his associate degree at Eastern Oklahoma State College and get a job in Finance

—Derrick James