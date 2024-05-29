Crowded Jacksonville animal sanctuary seeks 'miracle' $3.2 million for expansion

A senior pig named Suzy chills in a kiddy pool at One EPIC Farm, an animal sanctuary on Jacksonville's far north side.

Hoping to save more horses, mules, pigs and other animals, the founder of a 7-acre Jacksonville sanctuary launched an ambitious $3.2 million fundraising campaign to purchase 64 acres of adjacent property.

"We firmly believe in miracles," Jessie Miller said.

Miller's education nonprofit EPIC Outreach runs One EPIC Farm to save animals and get people "back into nature," Miller said.

With 60-plus animals currently in residence, the sanctuary needs more space. About $1,381,000 will buy the 64 acres; the additional money will fund infrastructure development, she said. She hopes to act soon, before the land goes on the market.

"Time is of the essence," she said. "We are going to ask for an extension if we feel we can still reach the goal to at least purchase the land."

To donate or get more information, go to epicoutreach.org/expansion.

