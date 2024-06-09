Crowd chaos brings early end to Pennsauken community event

PENNSAUKEN — For the second time in a week, unruly crowds brought disorder — and police reinforcements — to a community festival in Camden County.

The latest disruption occurred Saturday night at Pennsauken's Summer Kickoff, which ended early "before the situation deteriorated further," according to a police statement.

It came one week after members of youthful crowds fought for hours during and after Gloucester Township's Community Day celebration.

Both events were annual celebrations intended as family-friendly festivals that continued into the evening.

Pennsauken police said four adults, ages 18 to 20, and two juveniles were charged with disorderly conduct and failure to disperse during the June 8 event.

All were Pennsauken or Camden residents. One adult also was charged with resisting arrest.

Alleged road-rage incident: New York City police officer accused of shooting Voorhees man

No injuries were reported.

"This type of unruly behavior is not acceptable and will not be tolerated in Pennsauken Township," said Pennsauken Police Chief Philip Olivo.

He noted police officers from the tri-county region helped clear out crowds from the Pennsauken Community Recreation Complex at Westfield and Bethel avenues.

"The Pennsauken officers and mutual aid officers worked together and did an excellent job in keeping the community safe," Olivo said in a statement.

In Gloucester Township, more than 100 officers ultimately responded to the melee at a traditional community party in Veterans Park on Chews Landing Road.

Fights broke out around 8:40 p.m., and continued until about 11 p.m. in the parking lot of a nearby shopping center, police said.

The Gloucester Township festival also ended early, as organizers moved up the time for a concluding illuminated-drone show and police immediately sought to disperse large crowds.

Most of the combatants were out-of-town residents and youngsters without parental supervision, according to Gloucester Township police.

They charged 10 juveniles, ages 13 to 17, and one adult with disorderly conduct. A Camden man was accused of assault when he allegedly pedaled a bike into a group of Gloucester Township police officers.

Crowds of young people also caused havoc over the Memorial Day weekend on boardwalks in Ocean City and Wildwood.

Police last week arrested a Pleasantville juvenile in connection with the stabbing of a 15-year-old in Ocean City on Saturday, May 25.

Also on May 25, combative crowds swarmed Wildwood's boardwalk, prompting city police to close the beachfront attraction in order to gain control of the situation.

Law enforcement officers at the state and local level have split over the cause of the Wildwood fracas.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Youthful crowds disrupt community event in second Camden County town