Crouch scores late winner as Stoke beats Southampton 2-1

Stoke City's Peter Crouch celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Stoke City and Southampton at the bet365 Stadium, Stoke, England. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (Dave Thompson/PA via AP)

STOKE, England (AP) — Stoke striker Peter Crouch came off the bench to score an 85th-minute winner in a 2-1 victory over former club Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Crouch poked in from close range for a goal that will have come as a relief for the player he replaced, Saido Berahino, who had a penalty saved to stop Stoke from going 2-0 ahead.

Virgil van Dijk conceded the penalty in his first starting appearance of the season for Southampton, which denied the center back a move to Liverpool this summer. His last start was in January because of a foot injury that brought an early end to his campaign last season.

Mame Diouf put Stoke ahead in the 40th with a header, before Maya Yoshida made Stoke pay for Berahino's missed penalty by equalizing in the 75th.

It was a second win of the season for Stoke, which was without Jese Rodriguez through compassionate leave.