Crossings' newest satellite, a partnership with Mayfair Church of Christ, opens in OKC

A Crossings Mayfair sign is shown on the lawn of the newest Crossings Community Church satellite which launched on Sunday, May 26, at 2340 NW 50.

A partnership between one of Oklahoma City's prominent churches and a smaller congregation was solidified over the Memorial Day weekend.

Crossings Community Church's newest satellite called Crossings Mayfair held its grand opening on Sunday, May 26, with two worship services at 2340 NW 50.

Crossings announced in August 2023 that it would be joining forces with Mayfair Church of Christ to provide ministry in Oklahoma City's Belle Isle/Mayfair area where each congregation has roots.

"I just cannot say enough about the (Mayfair Church of Christ) elders, the pastor and the people who took this massive step of faith — and we have become one," said the Rev. Marty Grubbs, Crossings' longtime senior pastor.

The Crossings Mayfair partnership brings together two congregations affiliated with two different Christian movements. Grubbs Crossings' doctrinal roots are found in the Wesleyan tradition. Mayfair Church of Christ was part of the Churches of Christ faith tradition, a loose association of autonomous churches governed by elders, deacons and ministers, with no governing hierarchy beyond the local church.

A new cornerstone was installed at Crossings Mayfair, the new Crossings community Church satellite that held grand opening worship services on Sunday, May 26, in Oklahoma City.

Grubbs said differences between the two congregations' faith traditions essentially boil down to women in leadership and musical instruments in worship. Crossings believes that God calls and equips women to serve and lead and that musical accompaniment is OK in worship services, while Churches of Christ congregations traditionally do not believe that women may lead in churches and they do not have singing accompanied by musical ainstruments as a part of worship.

Despite these differences, Grubbs said what has been important is that faith traditions of both Crossings and the Mayfair Church of Christ congregations do agree on "core principles" of Christianity such as the Bible being divinely inspired by God, Jesus Christ was born of a virgin, that he will return someday, that there is a need for people to commit to Christ and follow Christ, and baptism is an outward symbol of that commitment to Christ.

The congregations have unified in several ways.

Mayfair Church of Christ's former preaching minister Jared Chambers joined the Crossings staff as the associate pastor of the Crossings Mayfair site. And, the Mayfair Church of Christ congregation voted 92% to partner with Crossings.

Grubbs said the Mayfair congregation had done a great job maintaining their church building so Crossings made only a few upgrades in some areas, including renovating the sanctuary. The pastor said Crossings also doubled the Mayfair congregation's contribution to its chief mission project.

"So, every piece of this puzzle was a win," he said. "There was not one negotiation, there was not one moment of anxiety. Every piece of this thing, every domino, fell into place and I rarely see things of this magnitude proceed that easily."

Coming together

Jared Chambers, pastor of Mayfair Church of Christ, left, and Marty Grubbs, senior pastor Crossings Community Church, pose for a photo outside the Mayfair Church of Christ building, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

Chambers said at the time the two churches began partnership discussions, about 100 people were attending Mayfair Church of Christ's Sunday worship services. By contrast, Grubbs said attendance at all Crossings locations is about 8,000 for weekend services, but Crossings membership is about 12,000. The sprawling Crossings campus includes Crossings Christian School and three main spaces where worship services are held. Other Crossings satellites include one in Edmond on Covell Road, across from Mitch Park; Crossings Community Center at 10255 N Pennsylvania; and The Chapel at Joseph Harp Correctional Center in Lexington. A new Crossings satellite is being developed at the corner of Covell and Air Depot in East Edmond.

Both churches were started a short distance from each other in the Belle Isle/Mayfair area.

Mayfair Church of Christ opened in 1958. Crossings started as Westridge Hills Church and met in a church building at 2600 NW 55 in 1959. Westridge Hills eventually changed its name to Belle Isle Community Church, which became known as Crossings when it moved from the Belle Isle area to its current location at 14600 N Portland in 1999.

A photo shows items found in a 1962 time capsule inside a cornerstone at the former Mayfair Church of Christ building where the new Crossings Mayfair was recently launched in Oklahoma City. [Provided: Crossings Community Church] (Credit: Provided byCrossings Community Church)

A cornerstone surprise

Grubbs said church leaders decided to remove the building's two cornerstones for a new cornerstone display to pay tribute to the Mayfair Church of Christ congregation for its generosity and faithfulness.

While work was being done, a time capsule from 1962 was found behind one of the original cornerstones.

A letter, a prayer and several booklets on the spirit of Christianity were found in the time capsule. Grubbs said the letter immediately captured current church leaders' attention because its wording was similar to that of the new cornerstone.

Scripture from 1 Corinthians 13:13 was carved into the new cornerstone: "Now these three things remain: faith, hope and love ― but the greatest of these is love." Grubbs said the Bible verse is a reference to Crossings' vision statement: “We are a Christ-centered church committed to live by faith, be a voice of hope, and be known by love.”

Similar sentiments were found in the letter found in the time capsule: “Believing that the quality of love, both for God and one another, is the greatest thing in religion, we commend it to all and especially emphasize its wholesome effect in our congregation, thankful to Almighty God that love has brought us thus far in unity and happiness, without division until this good hour. We pray that when this is found it may find you enjoying peace and harmony and that faith, hope, and love may ever prevail.”

Grubbs said he felt the similarities in the wording of the new cornerstone and the time capsule letter seemed to show that the partnership between the two congregations was meant to be.

"It was unbelievable," he said.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Crossings' newest satellite is launched in OKC's Mayfair area