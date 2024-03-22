Crossing guard hit, killed by vehicle outside Fort Mill elementary, SC police say

A crossing guard has died after being struck by a vehicle outside an elementary school in Fort Mill Thursday afternoon, police said Friday.

The collision happened after 3 p.m. near the entrance to Fort Mill Elementary School on Springfield Parkway, Capt. Steven Bivins of the Fort Mill Police Department said.

The crossing guard died at an area hospital after being taken from the scene for treatment, Bivins said.

The identity of the crossing guard has not yet been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation by Fort Mill police, Bivins said. No other information has been released.

The area of the crash is north of S.C. 160, near the entrances to Fort Mill Elementary School and Fort Mill Middle School. Part of Springfield Parkway was temporarily closed after the incident.

The Fort Mill school district between Charlotte and Rock Hill in northern York County has 20 schools that serve more than 18,000 students. It is one of the fastest-growing districts in South Carolina.

Crossing guards work for a private company and are not employees of the school district, according to school district spokesman Joe Burke.

This is a developing story.