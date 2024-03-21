Crossing guard hit by car outside Fort Mill schools, police say

A crossing guard was hit by a car outside of a South Carolina elementary and middle school complex Thursday, police said.

It happened late Thursday afternoon outside of Fort Mill Elementary and Fort Mill Middle schools.

ALSO READ: Mint Hill police officer hit by car while directing traffic

The guard was taken to the hospital but it’s not clear how seriously they were hurt.

Springfield Parkway reopened just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police haven’t said what led up to the incident or if the driver will be charged.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: $204M school bond passes in Fort Mill)