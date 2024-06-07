Crookston man pleads not guilty to third-degree controlled substance crimes

Jun. 6—POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A Crookston man waived his Thursday, June 6, omnibus hearing and pleaded not guilty to third-degree controlled substance crimes.

Gary Herbert Sundquist, 64, faces up to 20 years in prison for the crimes of third-degree controlled substance sale and third-degree controlled substance possession in a prohibited zone.

When a vehicle Sundquist was a passenger in got pulled over on Nov. 6, law enforcement suspected he was under the influence of a controlled substance, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case. Sundquist consented to providing a urine sample, which tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and THC.

The driver of the vehicle — also believed to be under the influence — told law enforcement he used methamphetamine two days prior, and Sundquist provided it, the statement said.

A warrant was executed on a residence Sundquist was staying at part-time and, inside, law enforcement found drug paraphernalia and residue, according to the statement.

Sundquist's pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 27.