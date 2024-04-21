Crookston City Council identifies eight semifinalists for city administrator position

Apr. 21—CROOKSTON, Minn. — Eight semifinalists have been named from a pool of 29 applicants for Crookston's city administrator position.

The current city administrator, Corky Reynolds, said city staff members were excited to see so many applicants.

"We were hopeful and optimistic that we will be able to get a well-qualified candidate to at some point assume the city administrator role," he said.

The city has employed the search firm Baker Tilly to whittle the number of applications into the pool of eight semifinalists. The City Council will decide which candidates will be named finalists, then begin the process of finding out more about them and finally making the decision on who will take Reynolds' place. His hope is for the process to be done within one or two months, he said.

Reynolds has been the city administrator for Crookston for more than two years, initially as an interim administrator. He was previously the city attorney and had his own practice, with the goal to retire before he became the official administrator.

He said he has enjoyed his time in the position and what he's been able to do for the city, but now is the time for him to retire.

"My idea, when I took the position, was very similar to the Little Dutch Boy," he said. "I was putting my fingers in the dike to stop the flooding, if you will. Create a stable environment, help the city move ahead and create an environment where this position would be one that would be desirable for other people."

While Reynolds said the new administrator's qualities are for the City Council to determine, he hopes the next leader will be a person with municipal administrative experience and knowledge on Minnesota statutes, rules and regulations regarding financing and other city processes. He also wants them to have the right temperament and personality for the position, including patience and good communication abilities when it comes to interacting with council members, citizens and department heads, he said.

When the new city administrator is chosen and Reynolds retires, he plans to travel as well as spend more time with his grandchildren who live in Los Angeles and his two sons who live in Colorado.

He's excited for the city and for what the future administrator will do for it, he said.

"I think the council and the department heads and the staff of the city are looking forward to getting someone in this city administrative position who can continue to lead the city forward," he said.