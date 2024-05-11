Crooked Tree named state's Alternative Education School of the Year

HARBOR SPRINGS — The Crooked Tree High School staff took home the top prize during the Michigan Alternative Education Organization's (MAEO) annual conference on May 2.

Crooked Tree High School was named as the state's Alternative Education School of the Year through the MAEO.

Crooked Tree High School is an alternative education school serving students within the Char-Em ISD that may not find success in a traditional school setting. The ISD has operated the high school since fall 1998. The school serves between 20 and 40 students a year.

“To me, this award is about more than our achievements; it is a reaffirmation of our commitment to what is in the best interest of each student,” said Crooked Tree teacher Don Heinz in a press release. “A recognition like this would not be possible without the tireless efforts and investment of our team members, the support of our administration and the limitless potential of our students.”

(From left) Tracy Beckley, Kristine Holmes, Don Heinz and Jeremy Tollas pose after receiving the MAEO Alternative Education School of the Year award.

Heinz received the MAEO Teacher of the Year recognition in 2018 and has been the school's lead teacher for 20 years. The school lets students be self-paced and work towards graduation credits online while having staff available for assistance. Students are expected to be on time and stay for the duration of the day unless they have a work excusal or are taking classes in a neighboring school district.

“Our students are incredible, particularly in light of the fact that choosing to come to school here can be challenging in the beginning,” Heinz said. “They have to adjust to having significantly more choices about their day-to-day learning process, as well as being responsible for those choices, transportation and leaving a school they have been a part of previously.”

Crooked Tree staff help students learn different life skills and often bring in community members to talk about post-secondary career options. The school works with Jobs for Michigan's Graduates specialists, bringing students on field trips to see colleges and universities, as well as technical and trade schools, so they know what options await them after graduation.

Crooked Tree teacher Don Heinz gives Milo Farnsworth a congratulatory hug after handing him his diploma on June 6, 2023.

Students also give back to the community, working with the Manna Food Project and stuffing backpacks for local students, for example.

Staff also prepare bonding activities for the students throughout the year, including cooking a Thanksgiving meal, making venison jerky, growing an herb garden and more.

“I think our program works because we really get to know the students, we care about them and truly want the very best for each and every one of them," Heinz said. "Providing all types of opportunities, including program and community-based life skills activities along with the educational academic requirements, gives them a chance to find other interests they might pursue in life and opens their eyes to the world around them."

Char-Em Superintendent Scott Koziol said he is proud of the school and its staff for the prestigious recognition.

“We are fortunate within Char-Em ISD programs to have caring and committed staff members who truly want the best for each student. They put in the work that demonstrates that every day,” Koziol said in a statement.

