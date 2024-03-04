Crockett Street deadly shooting begs question: Is area safe? Here’s what has been done

In light of the recent shooting in the West 7th entertainment district, Artisan Circle has several precautions in place to address crime in the area. The shooting took place on 2900 Crockett Street in front of the restaurant Social House.

“It’s very important that everybody feels safe when they come to visit us,” Kathy Permenter with Younger Partner’s, Artisan Circle’s managing partner, told the Star-Telegram.

Although Artisan Circle businesses are distinct from the rest of Fort Worth’s West 7th entertainment district, it sits in the heart of the neighborhood that leads to the Cultural District to the west and downtown to the east. The businesses span South University to Foch Street, encompassing businesses that are along Crockett Row and 7th Street.

Map of Artisan Circle, formerly known as Crockett Row.

What security precautions are being taken at Fort Worth’s Artisan Circle?

In addition to technological upgrades, Permenter said that the city of Fort Worth is increasing its police presence, especially on weekends in the Artisan Circle area.

“There was a large police presence in the area,” said the Star Telegram’s James Hartley, who reported from the scene. According to his report, 911 arrived less than 10 minutes after the shooting.

Artisan Circle is working to get a PID, property improvement district, passed as well. This would allow management to enhance their security systems and lighting in the area.

Once that is passed, Younger Partners plan to add several other upgrades:

Ambassador Program

Parking garage lighting enhancements

Parking garage red light/ green light technology with cameras

Security cameras running with the most current technology

Increased security guard presence

Fort Worth police increased presence

Trees will be lit year round

Further sconce lighting to brighten street lighting

The Ambassador Program enforced by Younger Partners mimics a program that downtown Fort Worth uses.

“Ambassadors are circulating throughout downtown in their vibrant green pick up, on foot, on bicycles, and on Segways assisting visitors, creating a friendly and welcoming environment, and adding extra eyes and ears on the street.” according to the Downtown Fort Worth organization.

Ambassadors provide the following services, according to dfwi.org:

Hospitality Services

Directions

Safety Escorts

Coordination with Clean Team

Coordination with Security Providers

Homelessness Outreach

Referrals to Social Services

As far as the new parking garage technology, further lighting helps foster a warmer and safer environment. The point is to avoid eliminating spaces that may be dark or isolated. The red light green light technology will point out which parking spaces are open or taken, making the garage easier to navigate.