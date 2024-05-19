Crockett offering ‘bleach blonde’ t-shirts following spat with Greene

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) is launching “A Crockett Clapback Collection” of t-shirts meant to raise money for Democratic candidates following the attention on her clash with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

Crockett wrote on social media platform X on Friday that she will be launching a merchandise collection that will include things that “will feature various swag that includes random things” she has said.

This will include her comment that appeared to target Greene during a House Oversight committee hearing last week.

Crockett’s post on X also included a photo of a T-shirt that reads, “Bleach Blond Bad Built Butch Body,” that she said will be available first.

She said that that she needs a “little time” to get the merchandise available online, noting that the money “will go to ensuring that we have a Democratic House.”

Crockett and Greene fell into a heated exchange at a Thursday hearing after the Georgia Republican made a comment about Crockett’s appearance.

“I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading,” Greene said to Crockett, triggering a furor and insults back and forth.

Crockett later asked what she said was a hypothetical question about what might violate congressional protocol.

“I’m just curious, just to better understand your ruling,” Crockett said, referring to a decision made by Chair James Comer’s (R-Ky.). “If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blond bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

Crockett defended her comments during the hearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, saying she does not regret her words.

“I don’t, because here’s the thing. I signed up to be a member of Congress. That didn’t mean that I was supposed to walk into a position where I’m going to walk in and be disrespected,” she said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.