Crockett on Greene clash, ‘going high’: Not sure we can call it a low — ‘She goes to hell’

(The Hill) — Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) said Friday night she wasn’t sure she could call Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) behavior in a clash between the two during a House Oversight hearing “a low,” when responding to a CNN anchor’s question on whether the days of former first lady Michelle Obama’s “When they go low, we go high,” mantra are over.

“I don’t know that we can even call this a low. I mean, she goes to hell, and then I do my best to remind her as to why she should not cross me,” Crockett told CNN’s Abby Phillip.

The erupting clash between Crockett and Greene occurred Thursday night during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing. Greene commented on Crockett’s appearance, saying the Texas Democrat was wearing “fake eyelashes.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) chimed in, defending Crockett and requesting Greene’s comments be taken down, calling them “absolutely unacceptable.”

Crockett later responded to Greene, following her comments about the Texas Democrat’s appearance, saying, “If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blond bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

More chaos ensued following the clash between the two lawmakers, later involving more lawmakers as the hearing went on throughout the night.

Crockett, following the hearing, later commented that Greene’s attack on her physical appearance is “absolutely” racist.

“She is racist. I mean, I don’t have any questions about that. Because, I mean, I don’t know that she’s ever attacked her own colleagues,” Crockett said.

Greene addressed the matter in a social media post, saying, “Pardon me if I don’t talk as nicely as some people would like to hear.”

Ocasio-Cortez also addressed the situation on Friday, saying that Greene’s comments had racial undertones.

