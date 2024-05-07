'Croc bandit' taken into custody by Surprise police for criminal damage to 9 businesses

A suspect known as the "Croc bandit" was arrested Monday afternoon, according to a statement from the Surprise Police Department.

Authorities said the 31-year-old suspect was caught on camera on April 29 after going on a crime spree at a complex near Bell and Litchfield roads. The man was accused of breaking the glass doors and windows of multiple businesses.

Surprise police posted video surveillance footage of the man on X, where he can be seen wielding a shovel. Sgt. Rick Hernandez described the man to be wearing glasses, a black tee-shirt, black shorts and black Crocs, which earned him the nickname "Croc bandit" by the police department.

Surprise officials said they were able to take the man into custody Monday "with the help of our community." The man will be charged with multiple counts of criminal damage to nine different businesses in the area.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Surprise police arrest 'Croc bandit' for criminal damage to businesses