Croatia's only beach bar for dogs

Robert: So, I'll ask the same thing we all asked last week. If you're there to peacefully protest or counter-protest, why do you need weapons and body armor? Look at the media trying to turn ANTIFA and BLM into martyrs again. Notice how they left out the parts where these counter-protesters were attacking people, fighting police, trying to get to the people attending the rally, and throwing bottles of their own urine? Yeah, these 45,000 people showed up to violently shut anyone up who didn't share their opinion, it's as simple as that. This was no counter-protest, it was a mob.